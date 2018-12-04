Company News
TABLE-Arc7 class Arctic vessels head for Yamal LNG facility

    LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - A new ice-breaking liquefied
natural gas (LNG) tanker of the Arc7 class, the Boris Davydov,
has left a South Korean shipyard and set course for Sabetta, the
Arctic Russian port of Novatek's Yamal facility,
according to Refinitiv shipping data.
    Georgiy Brusilov, another newbuild Arc7 tanker which left
the Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering shipyard a month
ago, has been stationary at the mouth of Obskaya Gulf just north
of Sabetta for a week.
    Yamal needs the ice-breaker tankers to ship LNG out of the
Arctic waters especially during the winter months so the new
vessels will enable the facility to raise output by increasing
the shipping capacity.
    Refinitiv data shows the Georgiy Brusilov should enter
Sabetta on Dec. 6 while Boris Davydov should arrive on Dec. 24,
although these date can change.
    The table below shows the 15 ARC7 tankers on order and their
status.       
    
 Vessel                         Status               Operator
 Chris. de Margerie             In Operation         Sovcomflot
 Boris Vilkitsky                In Operation         Dynagas
 Vladimir Rusanov               In operation         MOL
 Fedor Litke                    In operation         Dynagas
 Eduard Toll                    In operation         Teekay
 Rudolf Samoylovich             In operation         Teekay
 Vladimir Vize                  In operation         MOL
 Georgiy Brusilov               Starting operations  Dynagas
 Boris Davydov (DSME 2428)      Heading for Yamal    Dynagas
 Nikolay Zubkov (DSME 2429)     Sea trials           Dynagas
 Nikolay Yevgenov (DSME 2430)   Due Oct 29, 2019     Teekay
 Vladimir Voronin (DSME 2431)   Due Nov 29, 2019     Teekay
 DSME 2432                      Under construction   MOL
 Georgiy Ushakov (DSME 2433)    Due Jan 29, 2020     Teekay
 Yakov Gakkel (DSME 2434)       Due Feb 28, 2020     Teekay
 
