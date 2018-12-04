TABLE-Arc7 class Arctic vessels head for Yamal LNG facility

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - A new ice-breaking liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker of the Arc7 class, the Boris Davydov, has left a South Korean shipyard and set course for Sabetta, the Arctic Russian port of Novatek's Yamal facility, according to Refinitiv shipping data. Georgiy Brusilov, another newbuild Arc7 tanker which left the Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering shipyard a month ago, has been stationary at the mouth of Obskaya Gulf just north of Sabetta for a week. Yamal needs the ice-breaker tankers to ship LNG out of the Arctic waters especially during the winter months so the new vessels will enable the facility to raise output by increasing the shipping capacity. Refinitiv data shows the Georgiy Brusilov should enter Sabetta on Dec. 6 while Boris Davydov should arrive on Dec. 24, although these date can change. The table below shows the 15 ARC7 tankers on order and their status. Vessel Status Operator Chris. de Margerie In Operation Sovcomflot Boris Vilkitsky In Operation Dynagas Vladimir Rusanov In operation MOL Fedor Litke In operation Dynagas Eduard Toll In operation Teekay Rudolf Samoylovich In operation Teekay Vladimir Vize In operation MOL Georgiy Brusilov Starting operations Dynagas Boris Davydov (DSME 2428) Heading for Yamal Dynagas Nikolay Zubkov (DSME 2429) Sea trials Dynagas Nikolay Yevgenov (DSME 2430) Due Oct 29, 2019 Teekay Vladimir Voronin (DSME 2431) Due Nov 29, 2019 Teekay DSME 2432 Under construction MOL Georgiy Ushakov (DSME 2433) Due Jan 29, 2020 Teekay Yakov Gakkel (DSME 2434) Due Feb 28, 2020 Teekay (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Adrian Croft)