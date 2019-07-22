Company News
TABLE-Last of Yamal LNG Arctic vessel order undergoing sea trials

    LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - The last of 15 Arc7-classed
tankers ordered for the liquefied natural gas (LNG) production
plant Yamal LNG in Russia's Arctic north are undergoing sea
trials around a South Korean shipyard, Refinitiv Eikon shipping
data showed on Monday.
    The Georgiy Ushakov and Yakov Gakkel LNG tankers are both in
water at the Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME)
 Okpo shipyard in South Korea and indicating they are
performing sea trials, the data showed.
    The Vladimir Voronin, meanwhile, finished its sea trials and
has left the Sea of Japan, setting Yamal LNG as its destination.
It is appears to be taking the Northern Sea Route through the
Bering Straits, turning west at the north-eastern tip of Russia.
 
    The tankers are part of a 15-strong fleet ordered by LNG
companies for Yamal, which began operations in December 2017 and
has contributed to a boom in LNG supplies in the past 18 months.
    Yamal is dependent on the ice-breaker tankers to ship LNG
out of the Arctic waters. 
    The tankers have largely conducted ship-to-ship transfers in
Europe to conventional carriers for onwards delivery, but during
summer months they can traverse the Northern Sea Route to Asia.
Two such trips have been made this month. 
    All but one of the tankers are named after Russian arctic
explorers and scientists. The first Arc7 tanker, the Christophe
De Margerie, is named after the former boss of Yamal's partner,
Total, who died in an air crash in Russia in 2014. 
        
 Vessel                         Status               Operator
 Chris. de Margerie             In operation         Sovcomflot
 Boris Vilkitsky                In operation         Dynagas
 Vladimir Rusanov               In operation         MOL
 Fedor Litke                    In operation         Dynagas
 Eduard Toll                    In operation         Teekay
 Rudolf Samoylovich             In operation         Teekay
 Vladimir Vize                  In operation         MOL
 Georgiy Brusilov               In operation         Dynagas
 Boris Davydov                  In operation         Dynagas
 Nikolay Zubkov                 In operation         Dynagas
 Nikolay Yevgenov               In operation         Teekay
 Vladimir Voronin               En route Sabetta     Teekay
 Nikolay Urvantsev(DSME 2432)   Sea trials           MOL
 Georgiy Ushakov (DSME 2433)    Sea trials           Teekay
 Yakov Gakkel (DSME 2434)       Sea trials           Teekay
 
