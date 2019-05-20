Company News
May 20, 2019 / 2:13 PM / in 2 hours

TABLE-New Arc7 class Arctic vessel heads for Yamal LNG facility

3 Min Read

    LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - A new ice-breaking liquefied
natural gas (LNG) tanker of the Arc7 class, the Nikolay
Yevgenov, is due to arrive this week in Sabetta, the Arctic
Russian port of Novatek's Yamal plant, Refinitiv
shipping data showed on Monday.
    The tanker is off the west coast of Ireland at the moment,
having left the Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering
(DSME) Okpo shipyard in South Korea at the end of
April, Refinitiv Eikon shipping data showed.
    It is due to arrive on May 26, according to the data, five
months ahead of the schedule set by its operator, Teekay LNG
Partners. 
    The Vladimir Voronin, also operated by Teekay, is set to
begin sea trials imminently. The data shows it to be on the
water in Okpo already.
    Yamal needs the ice-breaker tankers to ship LNG out of
Arctic waters. Since the plant began operations in December 2017
the tankers have largely conducted ship-to-ship transfers of LNG
to conventional carriers, but during summer months they can
traverse the Northern Sea Route eastwards to China.
     Three more Arc7 tankers are due to be delivered to Novatek
under an original order of 15 such vessels.
    
    
 Vessel                         Status               Operator
 Chris. de Margerie             In operation         Sovcomflot
 Boris Vilkitsky                In operation         Dynagas
 Vladimir Rusanov               In operation         MOL
 Fedor Litke                    In operation         Dynagas
 Eduard Toll                    In operation         Teekay
 Rudolf Samoylovich             In operation         Teekay
 Vladimir Vize                  In operation         MOL
 Georgiy Brusilov               In operation         Dynagas
 Boris Davydov (DSME 2428)      In operation         Dynagas
 Nikolay Zubkov (DSME 2429)     In operation         Dynagas
 Nikolay Yevgenov (DSME 2430)   Heading for Yamal    Teekay
 Vladimir Voronin (DSME 2431)   Sea trials           Teekay
 DSME 2432 (to be named)        Under construction   MOL
 Georgiy Ushakov (DSME 2433)    Due Jan 29, 2020     Teekay
 Yakov Gakkel (DSME 2434)       Due Feb 28, 2020     Teekay
 
 (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki
Editing by David Goodman)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below