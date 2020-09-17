LoanDepot looking to revive IPO plans at up to $15 billion valuation: Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Mortgage lender LoanDepot is looking to revive its plans for an initial public offering, about five years after scrapping one at the last minute, Bloomberg reported here on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The company could be worth $12 billion to $15 billion in an IPO, according to the report.

It did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

LoanDepot has held discussions with potential underwriters for the IPO that could come as soon as the fourth quarter, the report said, adding that no final decision has been made and plans could change.

U.S. capital markets have recently rebounded from March lows after the COVID-19 crisis forced several firms to postpone their plans to go public earlier this year.

Five years ago, LoanDepot delayed here its offering on the eve of its pricing, due to market conditions.