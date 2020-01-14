MOVES- BofA's Ortiz de la Peña to head syndicated loans for Latin America

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (LPC) - Jorge Ortiz de la Peña has been promoted to the head of loan syndication for Latin America at Bank of America, sources said.

Ortiz de la Peña was previously the US bank’s head of debt capital markets for Mexico. He will continue that role in addition to his new position which is effective immediately, a spokesperson for the bank confirmed.

New York-based Ortiz de la Peña, will report to Max Volkov, Bank of America’s head of debt capital markets, syndicated loans and structured products for Latin America. Ortiz de la Peña has been at the firm since 2011.

Concurrently, Gonzalo Isaacs, formerly head of loan syndication for Latin America at Bank of America, has been promoted to head of corporate banking for Latin America, effective since early December.

Isaacs was head of loan syndication for Latin America and has been at the bank for 10 years. He was also the head of debt capital markets for Chile at Bank of America.

Isaacs now reports to Alex Bettamio, president of Latin America, and Anne Clarke Wolff, head of global corporate banking and global leasing at Bank of America. Isaacs previously reported to Volkov. (Reporting by Daniela Guzman. Editing by Michelle Sierra and Aaron Weinman.)