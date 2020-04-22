Macy’s taps Bank of America for US$5bn in debt to support operations

NEW YORK, April 22 (LPC) - Department store chain Macy’s is looking to raise up to US$5bn in debt financing, two sources familiar with the discussions told Refinitiv LPC on Wednesday.

Bank of America is leading the transaction. The financing package could comprise cash flow and asset-based components including debt secured by real estate assets, the two sources said.

CNBC first reported the debt financing on Tuesday.

The new financing may also encompass a refinancing of Macy’s existing debt, one of the sources said.

The move comes as retailers have been forced to shutter their stores on government orders as consumers remain indoors and avoid large public gatherings to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

All of Macy’s stores, including the Bloomingdales, and Bluemercury brands, have been closed since March 18, according to a company press release. Though the retailer has lost the majority of its sales due to the closures, it said the stores will remain shuttered until it is safe to reopen.

Measures the company has taken to maintain financial flexibility include suspending its dividend, drawing down on its US$1.5bn revolving credit, freezing both hiring and spending, and putting the majority of its employees on furlough.

The company said it is evaluating financing options, the release states.

Macy’s hired financial advisory firm Lazard and law firm Kirkland & Ellis earlier this month to explore options that could include new financing, Reuters reported on April 11.

Last month the company announced plans to draw down the entire US$1.5bn from its revolving credit facility to preserve financial flexibility in light of the coronavirus spread.

A Bank of America spokesperson declined to comment.

A spokesperson for Macy’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Sasha Padbidri and Michelle Sierra. Editing by Kristen Hauss and Aaron Weinman.)