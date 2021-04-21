Brownstein bests Akin Gump in Q1 lobbying revenue as COVID bill showered firms with cash

Deliberations over the COVID-19 relief bill Congress passed in March helped fuel a profitable quarter for lobbying leaders Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.

With quarterly disclosures due this week, the firms each said they raked in more than in $12.5 million in federal lobbying revenue in the first three months of 2021. For Brownstein Hyatt, that’s an 8.6% increase from Q1 2020, and it pulled in just enough to edge out Akin Gump for the quarter, a feat it has managed at least twice before.

