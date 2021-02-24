D.C. beckons as Midwest firms open lobbying, regulatory outposts

As a new administration settles into Washington, D.C., two Midwestern firms that didn’t previously have offices in the capital announced they are establishing bipartisan public affairs groups there.

Together the Ohio-founded firms, Frost Brown Todd and Taft Stettinius & Hollister, will have nearly 30 lawyers attached to their new D.C. offices, capitalizing on existing connections on Capitol Hill and their home states to advocate for clients.

