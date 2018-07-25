FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 25, 2018 / 10:44 AM / in an hour

Canadian grocery chain Loblaw's profit slumps on charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Canadian grocery and pharmacy chain Loblaw Cos Ltd on Wednesday reported an 86 percent drop in quarterly profit due to charges related to its acquisition of Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust and the sale of its gas pump operations.

The company’s net income fell to C$50 million ($38.07 million), or 13 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$359 million, or 90 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 1.4 percent C$10.92 billion. ($1 = 1.3130 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.