Loblaw recalls some chicken products on fear of salmonella outbreak - CFIA

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said on Tuesday grocery and drugstore chain Loblaw Cos Ltd is recalling certain $10 chicken fries in the wake of a potential Salmonella contamination.

The recall was a result of findings during an investigation of a food-borne illness outbreak, CFIA said.

Separately, Health Canada, the country’s federal health regulator, said it was collaborating with several other agencies to investigate the outbreaks. (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)