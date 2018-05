May 2 (Reuters) - Canadian grocery and pharmacy chain Loblaw Cos Ltd posted a nearly 62 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by lower expenses.

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to C$380 million ($296 million), or 98 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 24, from C$235 million, or 58 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to C$10.37 billion from C$10.40 billion. ($1 = C$1.28) (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru)