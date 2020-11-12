Canada's Loblaw posts 6.9% rise in quarterly revenue

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Canadian retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd reported a 6.9% rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, boosted by online sales as stuck-at home consumers spend more on groceries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to C$345 million ($264 million), or 96 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 3, from C$334 million, or 90 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$15.67 billion from C$14.66 billion. ($1 = 1.3064 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)