REFILE-Loblaw fourth-quarter profit falls on charges

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Canadian grocery and pharmacy chain Loblaw Cos Ltd on Wednesday said its quarterly profit fell as the company recorded $230 million in charges.

Net profit attributable to common shareholders fell to C$19 million, or 5 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Dec 31, from C$201 million, or 50 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to C$11.03 billion from C$11.13 billion.