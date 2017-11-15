UPDATE 1-Loblaw's third-quarter profit beats estimates

(Adds estimates, details on same-store sales)

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canadian grocery and pharmacy chain Loblaw Cos Ltd on Wednesday reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, led by a rise in sales at its Shoppers Drug Mart stores.

The company said same-store sales at Shoppers Drug Mart stores rose 3.3 percent, while sales at established food retail stores increased 1.4 percent in the third quarter ended Oct. 7.

The retailer said net profit attributable to shareholders rose to C$886 million ($695.34 million), or C$2.24 per share, in the quarter, from C$422 million, or C$1.03 per share, a year earlier.

Loblaw had a post-tax gain of C$432 million on disposition of its gas station business.

Excluding items, the company earned C$1.39 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of C$1.30 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue was flat at C$14.19 billion, but beat analysts’ estimate of C$14.10 billion.