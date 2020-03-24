Brazil's Localiza Rent a Car to reduce operations amid coronavirus outbreak

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Localiza Rent a Car SA, Brazil’s largest car rental company, will close its used car sales division and maintain rental operations at only select locations with reduced staff due to the coronavirus outbreak, it said in a Tuesday securities filing.

In a separate securities filing, the company said its IT systems have been suffering from unknown disruptions as of March 22. The firm is working to identify and fix the issue, it said. (Reporting by Gram Slattery, editing by Louise Heavens)