UPDATE 1-Brazilian web services company Locaweb prices IPO at top of the range -filing

SAO PAULO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian web services company Locaweb priced its initial public offering at 17.25 reais per share, at the top of the suggested range, according to a securities filing.

Locaweb and its shareholders will raise around 1.2 billion reais ($282 million), the filing added, including over allotments. Among shareholders selling part of their stakes are private equity firm Silver Lake and founder family Gora.

$1 = 4.2551 reais Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chris Reese

