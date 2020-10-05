Locke Lord settles with Labor Dept over unpaid associate bonus claims

Locke Lord will pay a combined $150,000 to cover unpaid bonuses to 22 female associates who were allegedly stiffed by one of its predecessor firms more than five years ago.

The U.S. Department of Labor said Friday it had reached a conciliation agreement with Locke Lord after accusing legacy firm Edwards Wildman Palmer of underpaying the bonuses of female associates compared to similarly situated male associates.

