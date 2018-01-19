FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 9:51 PM / in 44 minutes

UPDATE 1-U.S. approves possible sale of F-35 jets to Belgium for $6.5 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds State Dept comment, context)

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of 34 Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 jets to Belgium for $6.53 billion, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The proposed sale would include 34 conventional takeoff F-35s as well as 38 Pratt & Whitney F-135 engines and other equipment for the radar-evading high-tech fighter, the Pentagon said.

“This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of an ally and partner nation which has been, and continues to be, an important force for political and economic stability in Western Europe,” the State Department said in a statement.

The governments of Finland, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates and others have also been eyeing a purchase of the stealthy jet as potential new customers.

The F-35 is a vital product for Lockheed, accounting for about a quarter of its total revenue. During the third quarter, sales at Lockheed’s aeronautics business increased 14 percent to $4.7 billion, pulled higher by F-35 sales. (Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh and Rosalba O‘Brien)

