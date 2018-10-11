FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 3:59 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Israeli military says examining F-35s after U.S. flaw finding

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Israel’s military said on Thursday it was testing its fleet of F-35 fighters after receiving findings from U.S. investigators that a different model of the plane had a fuel systems flaw.

The military, on Twitter, stopped short of saying the Israeli F-35s had been grounded, describing them as remaining on operational standby.

The Pentagon said early Thursday that it had grounded all U.S. and international F-35 fighter jets made by Lockheed Martin Co so that fuel tubes can be examined, a Pentagon spokesperson said on Thursday. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Toby Chopra)

