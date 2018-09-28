FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 2:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lockheed-made F-35 jet price falls in latest batch- Pentagon

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Pentagon and Lockheed Martin announced a $11.5 billion deal for 141 F-35 fighter jets, the biggest batch yet, lowering the price for the most common version of the stealthy jet by 5.4 percent to $89.2 million each, the Pentagon said on Friday.

A preliminary deal was struck in July clearing the way for a larger multi-year purchase that aims to bring the cost per jet down to $80 million by 2020. The final terms of that deal were announced publicly today. (Reporting by Mike Stone in Washginton Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

