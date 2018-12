WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp said on Thursday it hit its 2018 target to deliver 91 F-35 fighter jets to the United States and its allies, as the defense contractor built 38 percent more jets this year.

The F-35 is key for Lockheed, accounting for about a quarter of its total revenue. During the third quarter, F-35 production volume as well as payments for maintenance increased in the quarter. (Reporting by Mike Stone Editing by Alistair Bell)