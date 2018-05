Lockheed wins $558 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp’s Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co subsidiary is being awarded a $558 million contract for support for low-rate initial production of Lot 11 F-35 Lightning II aircraft, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

The contract includes equipment, training devices, training facilities, non-aircraft spares, Autonomic Logistics Information System hardware and software, and facilities standup, the Pentagon said in a statement.