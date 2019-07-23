Lockheed looking to shift sourcing F-35 parts to US from Turkey - CEO

July 23 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp said on Tuesday it has been working to establish alternate supply sources for F-35 parts in the United States after the Pentagon decided last week reut.rs/2y5bKbX to remove Turkey from the fighter jet program.

“These actions should limit any future production or sustainment impact, and we remain on track to meet our commitment of delivering 131 F-35s this year,” Chief Executive Officer Marillyn Hewson told investors on a post-earnings call.

The move to remove Turkey as a parts supplier for the F-35 jets has been long threatened and expected after Ankara began accepting delivery of an advanced Russian missile defense system earlier this month. (Reporting by Rachit Vats, Divya R and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)