Lockheed Martin fourth-quarter profit rises 20%

Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp on Tuesday reported a 19.6% rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its aeronautics unit, which makes the F-35 fighter jet.

Net earnings rose to $1.79 billion, or $6.38 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.5 billion, or $5.29 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 7.3% to $17.03 billion. (Reporting by Ashwini Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)