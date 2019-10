Oct 22 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp reported a 9.2% rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by increased sales in its aeronautics business, which makes the F-35 fighter jets.

Net income rose to $1.61 billion, or $5.66 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 29, from $1.47 billion, or $5.14 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $15.17 billion from $14.32 billion.