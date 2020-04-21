Company News
April 21, 2020 / 11:42 AM / in an hour

Lockheed Martin quarterly revenue rises 9.2%

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier, reported a 9.2% rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher sales in its aeronautics unit, which makes the F-35 fighter jets.

The company said the COVID-19 pandemic was causing issues such as delays of supplier deliveries, as it marginally lowered it full-year sales outlook, while keeping the earnings per share forecast unchanged. (Reporting by Ashwini Raj and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below