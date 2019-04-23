Lockheed Martin raises 2019 profit, shares rise

April 23 (Reuters) - Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in quarterly profit and raised its 2019 profit forecast, sending shares up 4.5 percent before the bell.

The company now expects full-year profit to range between $20.05 and $20.35 per share, compared with its previous forecast of $19.15 to $19.45.

Net earnings rose to $1.70 billion, or $5.99 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.16 billion, or $4.02 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 23 percent to $14.34 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)