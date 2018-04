April 24 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier, reported a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, as it sold more F-35 fighter jets.

The company’s net income rose to $1.16 billion, or $4.02 per share, in the first quarter ended March 25 from $789 million, or $2.69 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $11.64 billion from $11.21 billion. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)