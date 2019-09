SAO PAULO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian real estate firm Log Commercial Properties e Participações SA is considering a share offering to raise capital, according to a securities filing on Friday.

The company, which did not disclose the offering amount, said it was in talks with investment banking units of Banco BTG Pactual SA, Banco Bradesco SA, XP Investimentos SA and Itau Unibanco Holding SA to manage the offering.