SAO PAULO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian real estate company Log Commercial Properties priced a follow-on share offering at 22.50 reais apiece, according to a securities filing on Wednesday, raising 637.8 million reais ($156.3 million) with the transaction.

The company said after the offering that its total capital stock was raised to 2.05 billion reais. ($1 = 4.0798 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Susan Fenton)