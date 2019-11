SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian logistics firm Log-in Logistica Intermodal will sell up to 51.3 million new shares in an offering expected to be priced on Nov. 21, it said in a securities filing.

The offering may raise up to 1 billion reais ($244 million) based on Thursday’s closing prices. It will be managed by the investment banking units of Goldman Sachs & Co, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, J. Safra and BNP Paribas.