China's Logan Property targets 52 rise in sales in 2018

HONG KONG, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Chinese real estate developer Logan Property Holdings Co Ltd said on Monday it has set its 2018 full-year target for contract sales at 66 billion yuan ($10.2 billion), up more than 50 percent on last year.

The developer earlier in January posted a 51.2 percent year on year rise in 2017 contract sales to 43.42 billion yuan, with the gross floor area of contract sales at about 2.43 million square metres.

China property stocks were among the best performers in Hong Kong in 2017, propelled by robust sales. Country Garden , China Vanke and Evergrande breached the 500 billion yuan ($76.9 billion) mark for annual sales for the first time in 2017, according to real estate developer CREIS.