Logitech CEO upbeat about prospects for 2021 and 2022

ZURICH, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Logitech International Chief Executive Bracken Darrell is optimistic about prospects for the computer peripherals maker for its 2021 business year, which starts in April, and the year after, he said on Tuesday.

“We have had another good year and I am optimistic we will have a good year next year and the year after that,” Bracken told Reuters in an interview.

Buoyed by strong sales of products for gamers, PC peripherals and video conferencing equipment during its third quarter, Logitech will give guidance for its next financial year at an investor and analyst event on March 3 in New York, Darrell said.

The Swiss-U.S. company confirmed on Tuesday its guidance for operating income of $375-385 million and sales growth in the mid-to-high-single-digit percentage range for the current business year which runs to the end of March 2020. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)