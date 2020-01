Jan 20 (Reuters) - Logitech International SA’s adjusted operating income rose 5.9% in the third quarter, the computer keyboard and gaming accessories maker said on Tuesday.

Adjusted operating income rose to $151.7 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $143.2 million a year earlier.

Sales rose 4.4% to $902.7 million. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)