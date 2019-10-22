Logitech end-Sept operating income rises 4.5% y/y

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Swiss computer accessory maker Logitech International SA reported a 4.5% increase in operating income for its latest quarter, the computer keyboard and gaming accessories maker said on Tuesday.

Non-GAAP operating income increased to $89 million in the three months to the end of September, from $85 million a year earlier, the Swiss-U.S. company said.

Sales rose 4% to $720 million, boosted by the performance of fast keyboards, mice and headsets that Logitech makes for players of online games like Fortnite and League of Legends.