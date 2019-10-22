Logitech CEO says gaming business not reliant on Fortnite

ZURICH, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Logitech International said its gaming business had not run out of steam despite seeing its sales of its peripherals for gamers increasing by only 2% during its latest quarter, Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said on Tuesday.

The U.S.-Swiss company was now lapping tough comparisons with last year when the success of the Fortnite game led to a surge in sales of gaming headphones by fans of the multi-player shoot-em up, Darrell told Reuters.

“There are so many games that are popular, we are a little less dependent on a single one,” Darrell told Reuters. “Interest in gaming continues to grow, it’s a truly global phenomenon.” (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)