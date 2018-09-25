FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018

Commodity trader Louis Dreyfus names new CEO and CFO

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Global commodity trading group Louis Dreyfus announced on Tuesday the appointment of Ian McIntosh as chief executive with immediate effect, following the resignation of Gonzalo Ramirez Martiarena.

British national McIntosh was promoted from a previous role as chief strategy officer and has worked for the family-owned group since 1986, Louis Dreyfus said in a statement.

Ramirez, who became CEO three years ago and had worked for the firm for 13 years, resigned to pursue other opportunities, according to the statement.

Louis Dreyfus also announced that Federico Cerisoli, previously deputy chief financial officer, will become group CFO after Armand Lumens decided to leave for personal reasons. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
