UPDATE 2-Brazil's Lojas Americanas share issue may raise capital for B2W Digital -company filings

SAO PAULO, July 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Lojas Americanas SA confirmed in securities filing on Monday it will issue shares, and the proceeds may be used for a 3 billion-real capital raise in its online retail subsidiary B2W Digital.

Lojas Americanas said it will sell 80 million common shares and 100 million preferred shares. The offering may be raised by as much as 35% depending on investors demand.

At Monday’s share prices, the base offering could raise 5.5 billion reais ($1 billion) and total as much as $1.35 billion if demand is strong.

To handle the share offering, Lojas Americanas said it had hired the investment banking units of Banco BTG Pactual, Bank of America, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Bradesco SA, Santander Brasil SA, Safra, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, confirming a Reuters report on Sunday.

In a separate filing, the company said it was considering using part of the proceeds for a capital raise of 3 billion reais in B2W Digital, where it is the controlling shareholder.

Common shares in Lojas Americanas were up 7% in early afternoon trading in Sao Paulo, at 28.30 reais, and preferred shares were rising 6.5%, at 33 reais.