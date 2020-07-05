Brazil retailer Lojas Americanas to sell up to $1.3 bln in shares, financial blog says

SAO PAULO, July 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Lojas Americanas SA has hired banks for a share offering to raise 5 billion reais to 7 billion reais ($941 million to $1.32 billion), financial blog Brazil Journal reported on Sunday.

Americanas hired the investment banking units of Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Banco BTG Pactual SA, Morgan Stanley, Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Safra SA, Banco Santander Brasil SA and Goldman Sachs, the blog said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Americanas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.