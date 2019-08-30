Brazil's Lojas Americanas, Petrobras Distribuidora eye convenience store partnership

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Lojas Americanas SA has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with fuel distributor Petrobras Distribuidora SA to study a partnership in the convenience store segment, the discount retailer said on Friday.

In a securities filing, Lojas Americanas said the discussions are in “preliminary stages,” and no decisions have been made in terms of the partnership’s structure or value, or the timeline of the negotiations.