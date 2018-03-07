FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 7, 2018 / 11:25 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

Brazil's Lojas Americanas 4th qtr net profit jumps 11.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Lojas Americanas SA , one of the country’s largest retailers, posted a net profit of 284.7 million reais ($87.75 million) in the fourth quarter last year, 11.4 percent more than a year earlier, according to a securities filing.

The company, which has an aggressive expansion plan in Brazil, said there were positive signs in the quarter regarding economic recovery. Lojas Americanas posted an adjusted EBITDA of 1.064 billion reais for the period, 2.7 percent less than in the previous year.

$1 = 3.2443 reais Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.