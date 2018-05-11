Brazil's Lojas Americanas swings to profit but misses forecasts in Q1

SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Lojas Americanas SA swung to a profit in the first quarter but fell short of analyst estimates, Brazil’s largest discount retailer said on Thursday.

In a securities filing, the company reported first quarter net income of 20 million reais ($5.63 million), compared to a 133 million real loss in the same period last year. However, it missed a Reuters consensus estimate of 69.4 million reais. ($1 = 3.5506 reais) (Reporting by Flavia Bohone and Gram Slattery; Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Sandra Maler)