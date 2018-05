SAO PAULO, May 3 (Reuters) - Lojas Renner SA, Brazil’s largest apparel retailer, beat first quarter profit estimates on Thursday as a strong rise in sales boosted margins.

In a securities filing, the company posted first quarter net income of 111.4 million reais ($31.6 million), up 66.4 percent from a year ago, and above a Reuters consensus estimate of 89.5 million reais. ($1 = 3.5251 reais) (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)