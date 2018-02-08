FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 8, 2018 / 11:25 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

Brazil's Lojas Renner misses profit estimates as costs jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Lojas Renner SA, Brazil’s biggest apparel retailer, missed fourth-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, as a sharp increase in costs outpaced growing revenue amid an aggressive expansion drive.

In a statement, Renner said net income totaled 332 million reais ($101 million), up 10.7 percent from the same period a year earlier. Analysts projected profit of 377 million reais in the period, according to consensus estimates compiled by Reuters. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.