Brazil's Lojas Renner quarterly net profit rises 41 pct

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Lojas Renner SA, Brazil’s largest apparel retailer, reported that its quarterly profit rose 41 percent over the prior-year period, despite the effects of a truckers’ strike and the World Cup, which reduced traffic in stores.

In a securities filing on Thursday, the company posted a second-quarter net profit of 275 million reais ($73.4 million). Same-store sales rose 2.5 percent. The company said that without the negative effects, same-store sales would have risen 5 percent. ($1 = 3.7456 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Gram Slattery Editing by Leslie Adler)