FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentine cement maker Loma Negra's IPO priced at $19/ADS -source
Sections
Featured
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Cyber Risk
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
New Jersey sues OxyContin maker, says it fueled opioid crisis
Health
New Jersey sues OxyContin maker, says it fueled opioid crisis
Ousted Catalan leader agrees to election, summoned to court
Spain
Ousted Catalan leader agrees to election, summoned to court
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2017 / 11:55 PM / in an hour

Argentine cement maker Loma Negra's IPO priced at $19/ADS -source

Nikhil Subba

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Loma Negra Cia Industrial Argentina SA’s initial public offering was priced at $19 per American Depository share, according to a source close to the matter, at the upper end of the proposed range of $15 to $19 each.

Loma Negra, Argentina’s largest cement producer, raised about $954 million from the 50.2 million ADS offering, with each ADS representing five common domestic shares.

A majority of the proceeds will go to Intercement Brasil SA, Brazil’s second-largest cement producer, which owns 99 percent of Loma Negra. The remaining amount will go to the coffers of Loma Negra, the company said in its IPO filing.

The company plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “LOMA”.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Bradesco BBI, Citigroup, HSBC, Itau BBA and Morgan Stanley were top underwriters to the deal.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.