Financials
March 4, 2019 / 8:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Lombard Odier client assets slip despite "robust" inflows

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 4 (Reuters) - Total client assets at Swiss wealth and asset manager Lombard Odier fell to 259 billion Swiss francs ($258.82 billion) at the end of last year from 274 billion at the end of 2017, it said on Monday.

“Net new money flows were robust, which partially counteracted a negative market impact that reflected the sharp falls across most asset classes seen in the final months of the year,” it said in a statement without elaborating. It said 2019 began “with ongoing market uncertainty”.

$1 = 1.0007 Swiss francs Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by John Miller

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below