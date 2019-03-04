Lombard Odier client assets slip despite "robust" inflows

ZURICH, March 4 (Reuters) - Total client assets at Swiss wealth and asset manager Lombard Odier fell to 259 billion Swiss francs ($258.82 billion) at the end of last year from 274 billion at the end of 2017, it said on Monday.

“Net new money flows were robust, which partially counteracted a negative market impact that reflected the sharp falls across most asset classes seen in the final months of the year,” it said in a statement without elaborating. It said 2019 began “with ongoing market uncertainty”.