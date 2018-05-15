Long-arm statute reaches U.S.-flagged ships off Brazil coast in drilling patent flap

A Petrobras contractor can be sued for patent infringement in the U.S. based on drilling-waste disposal systems it installed on two U.S.-flagged ships off the coast of Brazil, a federal appeals court held on Monday.

In a unanimous decision, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed the dismissal of a lawsuit that M-I Drilling Fluid UK and M-I LLC, two subsidiaries of Houston-based Schlumberger Limited, filed against Dynamic Air Ltda (DAL), the Brazilian subsidiary of Dynamic Air Inc of St. Paul, Minnesota.

