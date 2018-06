JOHANNESBURG, June 26 (Reuters) - South African investment firm Long4Life said it will acquire fashion retailer Rage for 3.9 billion rand ($287.54 million) to strengthen its lifestyle brands division.

The amount will be settled through a combination of shares and cash from internal cash resources and bank debt, the firm said in a statement. ($1 = 13.5633 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, editing by Louise Heavens)